Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Davidovich receiving treatment from a doctor during the first set. AFP
Injury brings an end to Alejandro Davidovich’s Australian Open hopes
Tennis

Injury brings an end to Alejandro Davidovich’s Australian Open hopes

The Malaga-born tennis star fell in straight sets to Tommy Paul after experiencing discomfort in his hip in Melbourne

Pedro Luis Alonso

Malaga

Sunday, 19 January 2025, 19:40

Alejandro Davidovich’s Australian Open campaign ended in disappointment on Sunday as he lost 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 to Tommy Paul in the fourth round. The Malaga-born player was hampered by a hip injury sustained early in the match.

Davidovich, ranked 59th, lost his balance during a rally in the fourth game, injuring his right psoas muscle. However, despite obvious discomfort and limited mobility, he chose to continue.

Even though his coach, David Sánchez, consulted with him throughout the match from the courtside box, the Spaniard’s performance remained heavily restricted and Paul, ranked ninth, capitalised on Davidovich’s struggles, securing victory in just over 80 minutes.

Davidovich, a four-time Grand Slam fourth-round participant, will undergo medical tests on Monday to assess his fitness for Spain’s upcoming Davis Cup tie against Switzerland in Biel.

Back in the spotlight

Despite the setback, the Australian Open, where he came back from two sets down in consecutive matches, has put the Spaniard back in the spotlight.

After first achieving this last Wednesday against Canadian Felix Auger Aliassime (23rd) in a four-hour-and-51-minute duel, he added another victory on Friday morning, this time against the young Czech Jakub Mensik (48th). Mensik even spurned two match points, one of them on his serve, in an excruciating ending to the third set.

As a result, Davidovich has climbed the ATP rankings and remains determined to push back into the top 30 after a disappointing 2024.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Novak Djokovic joins the heavy criticism of Rafael Nadal farewell tribute in Malaga
  2. 2 Cohousing projects grow in popularity on the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Fuengirola's new flagship market project delayed until 2026
  4. 4 Horse-drawn carriages carrying tourists around Malaga's sights could soon be a thing of the past
  5. 5 Junta proposes 6,000-euro fine for occupying parking spaces with bar and restaurant terraces
  6. 6 Ouigo's double-decker, high-speed budget trains bring down Malaga-Madrid rail fares
  7. 7 Danish artist captures the bold colours and essence of Andalucía
  8. 8 Calls for permanent member of staff at Costa del Sol foreigners' office
  9. 9 Fuengirola town hall begins comprehensive remodelling of central street
  10. 10 Costa del Sol party organiser who banned 'gays' arrested for hate crime

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Sigues a Pedro Luis Alonso. Gestiona tus autores en Mis intereses.

Contenido guardado. Encuéntralo en tu área personal.

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Injury brings an end to Alejandro Davidovich’s Australian Open hopes