Injury brings an end to Alejandro Davidovich’s Australian Open hopes

Davidovich receiving treatment from a doctor during the first set.

Pedro Luis Alonso Malaga Sunday, 19 January 2025, 19:40 Compartir

Alejandro Davidovich’s Australian Open campaign ended in disappointment on Sunday as he lost 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 to Tommy Paul in the fourth round. The Malaga-born player was hampered by a hip injury sustained early in the match.

Davidovich, ranked 59th, lost his balance during a rally in the fourth game, injuring his right psoas muscle. However, despite obvious discomfort and limited mobility, he chose to continue.

Even though his coach, David Sánchez, consulted with him throughout the match from the courtside box, the Spaniard’s performance remained heavily restricted and Paul, ranked ninth, capitalised on Davidovich’s struggles, securing victory in just over 80 minutes.

Davidovich, a four-time Grand Slam fourth-round participant, will undergo medical tests on Monday to assess his fitness for Spain’s upcoming Davis Cup tie against Switzerland in Biel.

Back in the spotlight

Despite the setback, the Australian Open, where he came back from two sets down in consecutive matches, has put the Spaniard back in the spotlight.

After first achieving this last Wednesday against Canadian Felix Auger Aliassime (23rd) in a four-hour-and-51-minute duel, he added another victory on Friday morning, this time against the young Czech Jakub Mensik (48th). Mensik even spurned two match points, one of them on his serve, in an excruciating ending to the third set.

As a result, Davidovich has climbed the ATP rankings and remains determined to push back into the top 30 after a disappointing 2024.