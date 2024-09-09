Golf tournament deemed a huge success as SUR brings together key players from Costa del Sol businesses

Marina Rivas Marbella Monday, 9 September 2024, 16:51 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

SUR stepped out onto the greens at Los Arqueros Golf and Country Club in Benahavís for its third annual business tournament on Sunday 8 September.

The event allows people to meet and establish business connections while enjoying a shared passion for golf.

Almost 100 people gathered at the club, men and women of different ages and from various professions, but eager to enjoy a great day wielding the clubs in a tournament that took place in an individualised scoring format. The turnout was so great that men were divided into several categories, according to their handicaps, and the women into a separate one.

Josele

Participants came from Acosol, the Mancomunidad of municipalities of the Costa del Sol, Ibercaja, Hospital Ochoa, Turismo Costa del Sol and Benahavís town hall. Neither the mayor of Benahavís, José Antonio Mena, nor the president of Acosol, Manuel Cardeña, among other well-known faces, wanted to miss the opportunity to take part in this event.

Josele

Weather conditions were ideal as play started. The rain of the previous day made the course, opened in 1991 and designed by professional Spanish golfer Seve Ballesteros, even greener. "Everything went very well, there was a large number of players, a total of 97, we even had a waiting list, the conditions were very good," said the Gorka Totorikaguena, tournament organiser.

He also pointed out the opportunity to combine sport, tourism and business: "They are very good for us to make ourselves known, so that new people get to know the course and want to come back to play here".

Afterwards, prizes were handed out at an awards ceremony followed by a cocktail party.

Scratch

First: Amador Álvarez, from Antonio Ortega's team

Second: José María Almagro, from the team of Juan Sánchez

Third: José Luis Castilla, from Benahavís town hall

Stableford men's group 1

First: Germán Luque

Second: José Antonio Benítez, from the Los Arqueros club

Third: Sergio Moreno, from the Mancomunidad

Stableford men's group 2

First: Félix Álvarez, from Acosol

Second: Óscar Naranjo, from Acosol

Third: José Manuel Polo, from Ibercaja

Stableford women's group

First: Qianru Sun

Second: Elisabeth Nazzeta

Third: Victoria Rebollo, from the Los Arqueros club