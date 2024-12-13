Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Challenger Division action has been taking place in Cártama. Diana Oros
Elite women&#039;s cricket back in full swing at the Cártama Oval
Cricket

Elite women's cricket back in full swing at the Cártama Oval

The elite teams in Europe will be in action soon, when the Premier Division gets under way on Sunday

Daryl Finch

Malaga

Friday, 13 December 2024, 17:15

The Challenger Division of the expanded Women's European Cricket Championship (ECC-W) has delivered a thrilling start at the Cártama Oval, despite weather disruptions.

Thursday's matches were rained off, but organisers remain optimistic about the tournament's weekend climax, provided the weather clears.

At the time of going to print, debutants Germany lead the standings after three wins in the first week. Hot on their heels are Jersey, also debutants, in second, while Spain Women, the host nation, sit third after a mix of highs and lows on the pitch.

The bottom of the table is made up by Austria and Czechia, who find themselves struggling to find form in their ECC-W debut.

This second edition of the championship features an expanded format, with the Challenger Division offering a platform for emerging teams to test their mettle.

The elite teams in Europe will be in action shortly, when the Premier Division gets under way on Sunday. This is the top tier of the new ECC-W and will feature heavyweights like defending champions England XI and last year's runners-up Netherlands XI. The dual-division structure, running until 20 December, promises exciting contests and a chance for new talents to shine.

Attendance at the Cártama Oval remains free, with food and drink available, making it a family-friendly celebration of European cricket.

