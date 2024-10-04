Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Martín Dockx will now focus on coaching. SUR
Decorated Mijas Olympian announces retirement from competition
Equestrian

Dressage rider José Daniel Martín Dockx will end his competitive career in November, shifting his focus to coaching

Marina Rivas

Malaga

Friday, 4 October 2024, 13:32

José Daniel Martín Dockx, one of Spain's most decorated equestrian riders, has announced his retirement from top-level competition.

The 50-year-old rider from Mijas, who represented Spain in three Olympic Games, plans to bow out at the International Purebred Spanish Horse Show (SICAB) in Seville from 19 to 24 November.

Martín Dockx, twice an Olympic diploma holder in London 2012 and Rio 2016, said the decision had been planned for some time. “It’s not a rushed decision, and it has nothing to do with the Olympics. It was something my family and I decided back in 2022, with this year as the deadline,” he explained.

Despite qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics, he was forced to withdraw due to his horse’s health issues.

A career spanning three decades

Martín Dockx's career spanned over three decades, during which he became a three-time Spanish champion and clinched the World Cup in Madrid in 2023.

Reflecting on his achievements, he said, “I’ve achieved far more than I ever imagined, and I’m proud to retire as the current Spanish champion.”

Looking ahead, he plans to focus on coaching and other professional equestrian projects. “Now, I want to dedicate myself to training and other ventures. The time feels right,” he added.

