Davidovich successfully navigates first hurdle in tricky first-round tie in Melbourne The Malaga-born tennis star is through to the second round of the Australian Open after seeing off Alexander Bublik

Alejandro Davidovich progressed to the second round of the Australian Open after a hard-fought match under the sun in Melbourne this Tuesday morning, 17 January.

On a day when several matches had to be delayed because of 36-degree heat, the Malaga-born tennis star (ranked 32nd) struggled through an epic clash with Kazakh Alexander Bublik (36th), but ultimately came out on top 6-0, 6-7 (3), 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in three hours and 12 minutes.

Davidovich joins compatriots Pablo Carreño and Rafael Nadal in the second round.

The former beat Pedro Cachín 7-6, 6-1, 7-6, while the latter saw off Brit Jack Draper 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1.