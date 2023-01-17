Davidovich during today's first-round tie. /EFE

Davidovich during today's first-round tie. / EFE

Davidovich successfully navigates first hurdle in tricky first-round tie in Melbourne

The Malaga-born tennis star is through to the second round of the Australian Open after seeing off Alexander Bublik

PEDRO LUIS ALONSO MALAGA.

Alejandro Davidovich progressed to the second round of the Australian Open after a hard-fought match under the sun in Melbourne this Tuesday morning, 17 January.

On a day when several matches had to be delayed because of 36-degree heat, the Malaga-born tennis star (ranked 32nd) struggled through an epic clash with Kazakh Alexander Bublik (36th), but ultimately came out on top 6-0, 6-7 (3), 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in three hours and 12 minutes.

Davidovich joins compatriots Pablo Carreño and Rafael Nadal in the second round.

The former beat Pedro Cachín 7-6, 6-1, 7-6, while the latter saw off Brit Jack Draper 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Photos