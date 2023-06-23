Damián Quintero, European Games champion for the third time The Torremolinos-born karateka claimed the first medal for Malaga at the championship being played out in Krakow

Karateka Damián Quintero has produced the first medal for Malaga at the 2023 edition of the European Games currently being contested in the Polish city of Krakow.

The Olympic runner-up from Torremolinos was once again at his best and did not lose a single match. After getting through the opening draw without issues, Quintero eliminated the Italian Mattia Busato in the semi-final by scoring 44.70 points against his rival's 42.90.

In the final, he then beat the several times European and Olympic champion Ali Sofuoglu, from Turkey, by a tight 44.60 to 44.10.

This gold medal is Quintero's third at the European Games, after the titles he won in 2015 and 2019. It's also his third gold this season, after winning the title of European champion and coming out on top in the Premier League in Cairo.