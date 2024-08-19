Costa del Sol football community mourns sudden death of Gonzalo Almenara

SUR Malaga Monday, 19 August 2024, 15:19 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The Costa del Sol and Malaga province's football community is in mourning following the death of Gonzalo Almenara who passed away unexpectedly. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

The 32-year-old striker was known for his contributions to various clubs across the province, particularly in Marbella, where he left a lasting impact.

Throughout his career, Almenara played for several teams, including Fútbol Club Marbellí, Vázquez Cultural, Nueva Andalucía, Atlético Marbellí and San Pedro.

He was particularly celebrated at Fútbol Club Marbellí, where he set the club's all-time goalscoring record. Last season, he made several appearances for the club, which will compete in Tercera RFEF this year.

Born in Bilbao, Almenara moved to Malaga province at a young age and quickly became a key figure in the local football scene.

In the wake of his death, many of the clubs he played for expressed their condolences through social media, highlighting his contributions both on and off the pitch. Not only a talented player but also a well-respected figure among his peers and fans.