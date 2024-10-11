Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Estepona players awaiting the outcome of the draw. Twitter: @CDEstepona
Copa del Rey draw produces interesting local derby
Copa del Rey draw produces interesting local derby

Estepona and Malaga will face off at an yet-to-be-determined venue, while San Pedro will take on La Liga side Celta Vigo

Antonio Góngora

Malaga

Friday, 11 October 2024, 10:43

The draw for the first round of the Copa del Rey on Thursday produced some interesting match-ups to excite football fans in Malaga province.

The stand-out draw was a local derby between Estepona and Malaga, with the single-elimination matches scheduled between 29 and 31 October. The clash promises to be a major attraction, though uncertainty remains over the final venue due to renovations at Estepona's stadium. Among the options being considered is Malaga's La Rosaleda.

In the other ties, Marbella will travel to face Bergantiños, Torremolinos will visit Zamora and San Pedro will take on La Liga side Celta Vigo—a fixture seen as a reward for the lower-division club.

While Estepona and Malaga have met only a few times in their history, they last crossed paths in the 1993-94 Segunda B season, when Malaga secured victories in both fixtures.

The competition format pairs lower-tier clubs against higher-level teams, with this first round involving 16 La Liga clubs, 21 from Segunda and various others from across the divisions. The lower-ranked team in each fixture will host the match, adding to the excitement of potential upsets.

