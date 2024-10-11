Copa del Rey draw produces interesting local derby

Antonio Góngora Malaga Friday, 11 October 2024, 10:43 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The draw for the first round of the Copa del Rey on Thursday produced some interesting match-ups to excite football fans in Malaga province.

The stand-out draw was a local derby between Estepona and Malaga, with the single-elimination matches scheduled between 29 and 31 October. The clash promises to be a major attraction, though uncertainty remains over the final venue due to renovations at Estepona's stadium. Among the options being considered is Malaga's La Rosaleda.

In the other ties, Marbella will travel to face Bergantiños, Torremolinos will visit Zamora and San Pedro will take on La Liga side Celta Vigo—a fixture seen as a reward for the lower-division club.

While Estepona and Malaga have met only a few times in their history, they last crossed paths in the 1993-94 Segunda B season, when Malaga secured victories in both fixtures.

The competition format pairs lower-tier clubs against higher-level teams, with this first round involving 16 La Liga clubs, 21 from Segunda and various others from across the divisions. The lower-ranked team in each fixture will host the match, adding to the excitement of potential upsets.