MMA legend Conor McGregor brings Spain's first official bare knuckle fight to Marbella

Matías Stuber / Nacho Carmona Malaga Friday, 12 July 2024, 09:44

The possibility was there and now it is a reality. Marbella will host the first major bare knuckle event to be held in Spain. It will take place on the 12 October at the Marbella Arena and will be hosted by one of the biggest names in the history of combat sports: Conor McGregor. The MMA legend, allied with BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship), the most important promoter in the discipline of bare knuckle boxing, wants to contribute to the expansion of this sport, which is booming and attracting more and more followers. Marbella offers all the ingredients to make it a night to remember.

The evening, confirmed to SUR by official BKFC sources, is finalising the list of fights to be offered to the spectators, but some important names have already been signed. Among those who will step into the ring, the fight between Franco Tenaglia and Tony Soto stands out. The Argentinian, based in Alicante, will face the American Soto. At stake is the lightweight title.

Tenaglia, nicknamed the 'King of the Street', is a fighter who stands out for his technique, but, above all, for always fighting with his heart and for avoiding big tactics. The Argentinean trains at the Climent Club, known for being a forge of champions. In fact, Ilia Topuria comes from this gym.

Last April, he contested the European championship in bare-knuckle boxing against James Lilly from Wales. He did so in an evening held in the United Kingdom. The fight was decided on points, but Tenaglia's punch sent Lilly to the canvas and showed the toughness of this discipline. If he beats Soto in October, he will increase his legendary bare knuckle status.

What is boxing like without gloves? The rules are similar to those of the noble art, although there are also important nuances. First of all, the ring is circular and has four ropes. Moreover, the bouts are rated in five rounds of two minutes each. There are judges who score each round, although most fights usually end in a knockout.

Risk of cuts

Ungloved strikes generate greater impact and the chances of 'putting your opponent to sleep' with a fast or accurate hand increase exponentially. They also increase the risk of cuts to the face and the hands themselves.

Although we are talking about a discipline that is still not so well known to the general public in Spain, the event to be held in Marbella will help to raise its profile. Both for the fights themselves and for having McGregor behind them. In fact, the Irishman has recently become a co-owner of this organisation.

The promoter has called a press conference for next week in Marbella, where he wants to offer more details. But, for starters, combat sports lovers already have a date to write on the calendar: 12 October 2024.