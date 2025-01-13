Carla Suárez named captain of Spain’s Billie Jean King Cup team The former world number six steps into the captaincy role for the 2025 and 2026 seasons following Anabel Medina’s departure

Carla Suárez, one of Spain’s most celebrated tennis players of the past decade, has been named captain of the national Billie Jean King Cup team for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

Suárez, who retired in 2021 after overcoming Hodgkin lymphoma, succeeds Anabel Medina, who led the team for seven years before stepping down in November.

“It’s a great honour to take on this role, and I’m grateful to the federation for their trust in me. I approach this new challenge with great excitement,” said Suárez in a statement.

A decorated career

The Gran Canaria-born former player retired in 2021 following the Billie Jean King Cup knock-out against Slovakia. Her return to the court that year, following her recovery, allowed her to compete in major tournaments such as Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics.

Suárez’s career highlights include winning two WTA titles, reaching nine additional finals and advancing to six Grand Slam quarter-finals. As a doubles player, she appeared in four finals, including the WTA Finals alongside Garbiñe Muguruza in 2015. She reached a career-high singles ranking of world number six in February 2016.

Suárez’s debut as captain will be in the competition’s group stage, with the draw set for later this month.