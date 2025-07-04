Spanish motorcycle racer Borja Gómez, 20, dies following accident during practice at Magny-Cours circuit in France

L. M. Friday, 4 July 2025, 11:13 Compartir

Spanish motorbike racer Borja Gómez died on Thursday, at the age of 20, after suffering an accident while training at the Magny-Cours circuit in France. According to sources from the San Javier town hall - the young rider's hometown - he was hit by another motorcyclist, who was unable to avoid him when Borja fell to the ground.

Borja Gómez started his career as a rider in 2014, at the Spanish Minimotard Championship. Subsequently, he moved up to Supermotard and finished third in the Kawasaki Cup in 2019. He became Spanish Superbike champion in the Supersport class in 2021 and finished as runner-up in the national Superbike 1.000 class in 2022.

He made his debut at the Moto2 World Championship in 2022, replacing Jorge Navarro in the Malaysian Grand Prix. His excellent performance gave him a second chance - at the Valencia Grand Prix, where he finished in the points. He was now competing in the European Stock 1000 class with the Honda Laglisee team, and was leading the overall standings after winning the Aragon Grand Prix last weekend.

His team said in a statement, "It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Borja Gomez has passed away at the Magny-Cours circuit after a serious accident in the first free practice session of the European Stock Championship.

"Beyond his exceptional talent as a rider, we will remember Borja as the great person he was. His sympathy and his smile will be eternal. He will always be in our hearts. On behalf of the entire Team Laglisse, we would like to send our condolences to all his family and friends during this difficult time we are all going through.

"We love you, Borja. Rest in peace."