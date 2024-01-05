Athletics legend Carmen Valero dies, aged 68

Sections
Carmen Valero, a trailblazer in Spanish athletics, has died at 68 after suffering a stroke. She became Spain's first athlete to win the Cross Country World Championship in 1976 and achieved 25 national titles, 15 Spanish records and competed in the Montreal Olympics.
All of this earned her recognition as the country's best female athlete of the 20th century and the "mother" of Spanish athletics.
