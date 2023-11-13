Antequera, just four points behind Malaga

Juan Romero (ADG) / Juan Ramón Padilla Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Antequera sit comfortably in the Primera RFEF play-off places after a 1-0 win in San Fernando on Saturday afternoon secured the side's fourth consecutive away victory.

Loren's early goal, converting a cross from the versatile Luismi, was enough for Javier Medina's team to claim three points from a tough venue, one where high-flyers Castellón and Cordoba have come away with nothing.

Even afterr going ahead in the third minute, the visitors stuck to their guns and continued to try to be brave with the ball. And when facing counter-attacks, their defensive organisation quickly forced San Fernando into wide areas. As a result, the hosts barely threatened at all throughout the second 45.

The win sees Antequera move to within just one place and four points of neighbours Malaga in the table.

No losses for local sides

In the division below this weekend, leaders Marbella secured another late victory, prevailing 1-0 against La Unión. Despite the visitors defending deep and relinquishing possession, Marbella deserved the win, with Puñal eventually heading in a cross from Alberto Soto.

The Marbella players celebrate their late winner. SUR

Estepona (seventh), meanwhile, bagged a valuable 1-0 victory against UCAM Murcia in a hard-fought match. Omar Perdomo converted a penalty early in the second half, then a red card for Víctor Mena made the task easier.

Vélez's (ninth) struggles continued, though, as they made it seven games without a win with a 0-0 draw against Cádiz Mirandilla. Despite controlling the game, Vélez failed to capitalise on clear chances from Arjona, Ruiz and Peter.

El Palo (12th) also played out a goalless draw against Ciudad Real, showcasing their defensive strength and control in away matches. Roberto Sierra and Joao had the best chances in a tightly contested game.

Two derbies

In the fifth tier, Juventud de Torremolinos continued their winning streak and goal-scoring spree, securing a 3-0 victory against Rincón (17th) at El Pozuelo. The side remain undefeated and are now five points clear of Huétor-Vega in the race for direct promotion.

In another Malaga derby, Atlético Malagueño (fifth) demonstrated their prowess away from home, claiming a 3-1 victory against Málaga City (12th) in Nerja after having raced to a 2-0 half-time lead.

Just down the coast, Torre del Mar (sixth) staged a dramatic comeback to defeat Motril 2-1. Motril led at half time with a penalty goal from Darío, but the hosts staged a dramatic finish, with Largo equalising in the 83rd minute, and Tomé delighting the home fans with an injury-time winner.