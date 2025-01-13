Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Chema Núñez celebrates his goal. A. J. Guerrero
Antequera CF claim unofficial &#039;winter champions&#039; title with yet another win

Antequera CF claim unofficial 'winter champions' title with yet another win

The inland side sit six points clear at the top at the halfway stage following a 2-1 win over promotion rivals Real Murcia

Antonio J. Guerrero

Monday, 13 January 2025, 12:39

Antequera have claimed the unofficial title of 'winter champions' in Group 2 of Primera RFEF, following a thrilling 2-1 victory over rivals Real Murcia on Sunday. The win cements their lead at the league’s halfway stage with 36 points, six clear of both Murcia and Betis B in second place.

After an amazing start to the season, Javi Medina’s side have emerged as strong contenders for promotion, with nine wins, nine draws and just one loss this season. Though their sights are set on a direct promotion spot, a playoff finish now appears the minimum expectation.

The clash against Murcia, a direct rival for top spot, showcased Antequera’s dominance early. Chema Núñez opened the scoring with a stunning strike in the fourth minute, set up by Biabiany. Marcelo dos Santos then doubled his side's lead in the 22nd, capitalising on a swift counterattack.

Controversy arose early in the second half when a potential third goal for Antequera, struck by Xemi, was ruled out despite the keeper appearing to claw the ball out from behind the goal line.

However, that didn't stop Murcia attempting a comeback. The visitors narrowed the deficit in the 69th minute with a goal from a corner by Juan Carlos. But despite their pressure, Antequera, backed by the passionate crowd inside El Maulí, held firm.

