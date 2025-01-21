Abel Segovia named new Marbella FC boss

Juan Ramón Padilla Marbella Tuesday, 21 January 2025, 18:44 Compartir

Marbella FC have announced Abel Segovia as their new head coach following the departure of Fran Beltrán on Monday.

Segovia, who famously led Antequera to promotion in 2023, returns to Malaga province with the challenge of steering Marbella away from the relegation zone in Primera RFEF, Spain's third tier.

A former professional, Segovia began his playing career in the youth systems of Sevilla and Real Madrid before turning out for clubs including Sporting Gijón, Leganés and Écija.

Until now, his coaching journey has included stints at Antequera, Morón and even in Colombia, with his greatest success coming at the inland Malaga club, where he secured promotion weeks before the end of the season.

The Seville-born coach takes over a team level on 24 points with Sanluqueño, who occupy the first relegation spot, and has half a season to ensure the side don't get sucked into a relegation battle.

His debut match in the dugout will be on Saturday at La Dama de Noche against sixth-placed Hércules, who sit just four points ahead.

End of the road

Segovia's appointment spells the end of what had been a largely successful 18 months at the helm for former boss Beltrán, during which he guided Marbella to promotion last season and an impressive Copa del Rey run this term, eliminating Burgos before losing to Atlético Madrid at La Rosaleda.

However, the final straw came on Sunday when the side endured a dramatic 4-2 defeat away to Mérida, with a poor defensive display and two red cards proving their undoing.

The match started poorly for Marbella as Javi Eslava put Mérida ahead in the eighth minute, capitalising on a fumble by goalkeeper Dani Martín. Despite the setback, Marbella equalised before half-time through José Callejón’s superb free-kick.

But the second half began with more trouble for the visitors. Mérida were awarded a contentious penalty, and while Martín saved the initial effort, Liberto scored on the rebound.

Marbella fought back again in the 68th minute, with Callejón setting up Dorian to head home the equaliser, but disaster struck in the final stages. Bernardo was sent off for a second yellow in the 72nd minute, and moments later, Eslava restored Mérida’s lead.

Marcos Olguín’s straight red for an off-the-ball incident reduced Marbella to nine players, and Eslava completed his hat-trick in stoppage time, sealing a 4-2 defeat for the Costa del Sol side.