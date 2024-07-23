Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Just one of the many snakes found in the house. Guardia Civil
Animal welfare

Police uncover 'zoological and biological time bomb' on Spain's Canary Islands

Guardia Civil officers, investigating the illegal wildlife trade, found 32 "specimens of dangerous animals", including some that could be deadly

Melchor Sáiz-Pardo

Tuesday, 23 July 2024, 10:58

Guardia Civil officers from the force's Seprona environmental and nature protection branch have discovered what they described as a "real zoological and biological time bomb" on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands. The illegal collection of wild animals located by the Guardia Civil in a house in the town of Telde posed a significant risk due to how dangerous many species there were and also the fact there was also a storehouse full of non-native, highly invasive creatures.

More than 30 "specimens of dangerous animals" were found, some carrying deadly poisons such as tarantulas and one specimen of a scorpion that is among the most lethal on the planet. Not to mention the invasive species with a devastating capacity to spread across the island and beyond, such as Argentine cockroaches (Blaptica dubia). These are known for being easy to keep and breed so, had they escaped, they could have caused enormous damage to the island's ecosystem, according to investigators.

The catalogue of species that the owner of this 'zoo of horrors' had in his house was very extensive. All were ready for sale online and included many varieties of CITES-listed protected species. There were, among other dangerous or exotic animals, in addition to deadly spiders, giant African land snails, reptiles such as snakes, lizards and turtles. Apart from cockroaches, other South American species included mealworms, tree frogs, a chinchilla and four rats.

Guardia Civil
Imagen principal - Police uncover &#039;zoological and biological time bomb&#039; on Spain&#039;s Canary Islands
Imagen secundaria 1 - Police uncover &#039;zoological and biological time bomb&#039; on Spain&#039;s Canary Islands
Imagen secundaria 2 - Police uncover &#039;zoological and biological time bomb&#039; on Spain&#039;s Canary Islands

"The different species were housed in the private home of the person under investigation, inside terrariums and various plastic containers, which lacked the minimum security and safety measures that these types of animals should have," said Seprona's spokesperson on Monday following their raid on the property. The illegal seller came to Gaurdia Civil's attention after he advertised on social media his interest in buying certain CITES-listed animals and potentially dangerous ones too.

The animals seized by officers have been taken safely to Cocodrilos Park animal rescue centre in the town of Agüimes. The suspect, together with all evidence gathered, is now awaiting further legal proceedings at the court in charge of the case in Telde.

