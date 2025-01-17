Young child dies after football goalpost falls on him in Spain

Cristian Reino Barcelona Friday, 17 January 2025, 09:24 Compartir

A three-year-old boy has died after a football goalpost fell on him while he was playing with other children in Spain. It happened on Tuesday afternoon in the Barcelona town of Subirats, some 40 kilometres from the Catalan city, in the inland part of the province. The tragedy happened at around 6 pm in the town's sports pavilion.

The Mossos of the Vilafranca del Penedés police station is investigating the incident as an accidental death. However, they are also trying to clarify what could have happened to cause the goalpost to fall on the child. The victim was attended to by the emergency services, but they were unable to save his life. The investigation will have to determine whether the goal was properly fixed or whether there was a fault in the assembly.

The child was playing with other children outside the pavilion and was not taking part in any organised activity. The mayor of Subirats, Jaume Domènech, declared on Wednesday, after presiding over a minute's silence in front of the town hall, that the pavilion complies with all safety regulations. According to him, the municipal sports centre has two courts with goals fixed to the ground, and then there is a mobile goal. This is the one that fell onto the child. It was set back from the pitch, attached to a column with chains in a narrow area, next to the indoor football pitch. The investigation will have to determine whether it was in a sufficiently safe condition. "It complied with the safety conditions," the mayor said. "It is an open space where absolutely nothing has ever happened before," he said. Local children go there in the afternoon after school.

The mayor expressed his "deepest condolences to the family, friends and all the residents of the Ordal neighbourhood for their tragic loss". "It is time to accompany the family and be with them", he reiterated. The town council decreed three days of official mourning as a show of respect and solidarity in the face of the tragedy.

This is the second tragedy involving a minor in the province of Barcelona in just a few days. Last week, a 13-year-old boy died when he fell to his death in a square during a break from school. He climbed over a wall and fell to his death when the corrugated roof of a car park gave way.