Woman who damaged work colleague's car sentenced after being captured by security cameras in Spain

Susana Zamora Valladolid Wednesday, 4 December 2024, 15:49

A woman has been ordered to pay a fine and 560 euros in compensation after damaging her colleague's car in the northwestern Spanish city of Valladolid.

Like any other day, the coworker drove to the retirement home where she worked and left it parked at the front of the premises. The surprise came in the afternoon, when at the end of her working day around 4pm she noticed her car had suffered considerable damage. The worst was centred around the rear left side, the front and rear doors and the repair was estimated at 560 euros.

The case went to court where the provincial court of Valladolid then rejected the appeal of the woman accused of the damage. It upheld an original court decision where the woman must pay an eight-euro-a-day fine for two months, 300 euros to her colleague and 260 euros to the insurer.

Around 10.20am on the day of the incident, the accused was recorded by surveillance cameras of the residence, entering and leaving the premises. "It was observed how she put her hand in her pocket, took out an unidentifiable object and then passed by the left side of the car," the court heard. The two women had had a previous argument as a result of their working relationship.

In her appeal, the defendant alleged the video evidence provided was unlawful as it violated her right to privacy. However, the court said the cameras installed by the residence were legal and were installed for legitimate reasons of security and surveillance of residents, workers and visitors.

The judge dismissed the appeal and ruled there was "sufficient evidence for the prosecution".