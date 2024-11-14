Widows' pension increase for 2025 sets a new high in Spain

Clara Alfonso Madrid Thursday, 14 November 2024, 17:39

The pension paid to widows and widowers in Spain is set to reach an all-time high in 2025: for the first time ever the average monthly amount paid out will exceed 900 euros. This increase - expected to be between 2.7% and 2.8% - will affect all contributory pensions, including those who have been widowed, according to estimates by the finance experts at the Fundación de las Cajas de Ahorros (Funcas - Spain's central body for all savings banks). For the beneficiaries of these pensions, this translates into a significant increase in income, reflecting the effort to bring public pensions in line with the cost of living.

Taking 2.8% as the benchmark, the average monthly widow's/widower's pay in 2025 will amount to around 923 euros, an increase of 25 euros over the current average of 898 euros per month. This increase will benefit the more than 2.35 million people currently receiving this particular pension in Spain. This group of beneficiaries covers both those in the general Social Security contributions scheme and also its various special schemes, including the self-employed, seafarers and workers in the mining sector.

Within this total the general scheme accounts for almost 75% of pensions paid to widowed citizens, amounting to 1.75 million beneficiaries. For these the average pension is 954.80 euros, which will rise to 981.50 euros in January 2025. This increase means an improvement in the purchasing power of beneficiaries, which is particularly relevant at a time of fluctuating inflation.

The rise in pensions in 2025 will be slightly lower than in previous years, due to the cooling of inflation in recent months. However, the measure is in line with the revaluation policy being pushed by the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, which seeks to maintain the purchasing power of the country's 9.25 million pensioners. In fact, this update will take all contributory pensions to new record highs, including widows' pensions, which will break the barrier of 900 euros per month for the first time.

Amount and conditions of this pension

The pension amount paid for those who have been widowed is not uniform and varies according to the particular circumstances of each recipient, especially depending on his or her situation and family responsibilities. In general, this financial benefit is calculated by applying a percentage to the regulatory base, this percentage being 52% of the base under normal circumstances. The actual basis itself depends on a number of factors, including the employment situation of the deceased and the cause of death.

For beneficiaries aged 65 or over who do not receive any other pension or income from work, and with an income of less than 7,347.99 euros per year, the applicable percentage rises to 56%. Additionally from 2019, if the beneficiary has family responsibilities and meets certain income requirements, this percentage can reach 60% or even 70% in exceptional cases.

As Social Security pointed out, this pension is only ever withdrawn for very particular changes in circumstances. Examples include remarriage or the beneficiary formalising a domestic partnership (with some exceptions), a final judgement declaring the beneficiary guilty of the death of their spouse, gender violence, or the death of the beneficiary him/herself.