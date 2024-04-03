Will the solar eclipse on 8 April be visible from Spain? These are the places where you might be able to spot it

Álvaro Soto Madrid Wednesday, 3 April 2024, 16:51 Compartir Copiar enlace

The solar eclipse on 8 April, which will be a historic event in the United States, but it will also be visible in some parts of Spain.

However, it will not be a total eclipse. This partial eclipse will be visible at dusk on Monday 8 April from the westernmost Canary Islands (El Hierro, La Palma, La Gomera, Tenerife and Gran Canaria) and the extreme northwest of the country, according to information from the National Astronomical Observatory. The eclipse may be tricky to spot as the sun will set shortly after it begins, according to experts.

The next total solar eclipse visible from Spain will be on 12 August 2026, followed by another on 2 August of the following year. Shortly afterwards, on 26 January 2028, an annular eclipse will be visible.

The last solar eclipse visible was a partial eclipse in Spain which took place on 14 October 2023. The next one will take place on 29 March 2025 and will be visible throughout Spain.

Monday's eclipse will also be visible in North America, Central America, Iceland, the Azores, Madeira and the west of the United Kingdom. According to the National Astronomical Observatory, the total duration of the phenomenon will be 310 minutes (just over 5 hours) as it crosses America from southwest to northeast, passing over Mexico, the United States and Canada.