EU website sets out EES border scheme, says UK Embassy When the system becomes operative, which is expected to be in the autumn, Spain will require all non-EU short-stay travellers to register via an automated system at the border

The British Embassy has highlighted the new website from the EU on the upcoming computerised Entry-Exit System (EES) which has more information for Britons in Spain in its Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section.

The Embassy has also reminded UK nationals in Spain that those still holding the green piece of paper or card from before Brexit as proof of their legal residency will not be able to use it at the border if they wish to avoid being registered in the system as short term visitors. Instead, the Embassy is urging those people to change to the more modern TIE card ahead of time.

Biometric details

They will need to provide their name, passport details, biometric data (fingerprints and captured facial images) and the date and place of entry and exit upon entering Spain. This will replace current passport stamping at the border.

These details will be held on file for three years, meaning Britons making repeat visits to Spain within a three-year period will not have to go through the same registration process each time.

The guidance issued by the European Union sets out more detail on the scheme, it’s implementation and how Withdrawal Agreement beneficiaries can avoid registration. There is also an online tool for travellers to check the number of days they can spend in the Schengen zone, which will become available once the EES goes live.

More information: travel-europe.europa.eu/ees_en

gov.uk/guidance/living-in-spain#visas-and-residency-if-you-were-living-in-spain-before-1-january-2021