What will the weather be like in Spain in early December and over Christmas?

Marina Ortiz Madrid Friday, 22 November 2024, 15:47

There is only one week left of November before it gives way to the last month of the year, bringing Christmas and winter as we say goodbye to 2024. Before Christmas, the long 'puente' (bridge) weekend at the beginning of December in Spain really marks the start of the festive period.

The dates are 6 and 8 December, Día de la Constitución Española (Spanish constitution day) and Día de la Inmaculada Concepción (immaculate conception day), both national holidays. This year they fall on a Friday and Sunday, which means that Monday 9 December is also a public holiday.

With so many holidays coming up, one of the most important pieces of information is what the weather is going to be like. Knowing this in advance will make it easier to make plans and organise trips, as well as outdoor activities.

At the moment it is too early to know for sure what the weather will bring, but young, widely followed Spanish weather expert Jorge Rey has his own forecast for the coming weeks. The Burgos native made a name for himself by predicting the arrival of storm Filomena in 2021, which left one of the heaviest snowfalls in Madrid in years. He did so thanks to the 'cabañuelas', a system that has no scientific basis and is based on the observation of nature to anticipate the weather in the country.

Calm and pleasant

As he usually does in the videos he shares on his YouTube channel, Jorge Rey has predicted what the weather will be like for the upcoming holidays. For this week in November, he has already anticipated the arrival of "an anticyclone, even causing frost and also fog", bringing instability to the last days of this month.

However, he says that December will begin with "calm and pleasant weather", so, for the long weekend Rey indicates that there will be no heavy rain, intense frost, nor snow, etc. However, he does forecast some instability in the middle of the month, but this will subside in time for Christmas: "The weather may recover during the second fortnight, Christmas will be calm," said the meteorology enthusiast.

🔴¿Nevará en Navidad? TENDENCIAS OTOÑO Y PRINCIPIOS INVIERNO 2024/25

👇👇👇https://t.co/jyKVktu2ue pic.twitter.com/I8dByDD8Ul — 𝙅orge 𝙍ey (@eltiempoconjr) September 11, 2024

The situation will change by the end of the year predicts Rey. He thinks that the worst of the winter will be in the New Year: "Holidays will be ruined," he said, forecasting a change in the weather that will occur during the first days of January. He predicts that 2025 will start with storms in northern and eastern parts of Spain.

The weather for Epiphany is going to be different from what we will have at Christmas. January will bring winter storms. "It will be a very busy month, with the arrival of cold air masses accompanied by precipitation, i.e. snowfall, which will therefore be at low altitudes," explained the young meteorologist on his YouTube channel.