Shoppers warned of scam that involves fake Primor website
Technology

Shoppers warned of scam that involves fake Primor website

The Malaga-based perfume and cosmetics chain in Spain regularly has to deal with fraudulent sites that try to deceive customers

SUR

Malaga

Wednesday, 8 January 2025, 20:22

Shoppers across Spain are being warned to steer clear of a website that purports to sell perfumes and cosmetics from Primor. The Malaga-based chain is one of the most renowned, with more than 70 years of history since the first shop opened in 1953 in Calle Granada.

And Primor's success is not unknown to cybercriminals, who have focused their attention on the perfume chain in an attempt to deceive customers through fraudulent websites. This Christmas, a link (primor-perfums.com) to supposed offers from the Malaga-based company has been circulating among mobile phone users, which in reality try to supplant the Primor website, as reported by the website Newtral.es, which warned of this fake website.

SUR has confirmed from sources within the company that this is a fake website and that it is not the first time attempts have been made to defraud customers by fraudulently use Primor's name or logo.

Primor is warning customers to be careful with these supposed offers and reminds them that their official online websites are https://www.primor.eu/ and https://www.primorbox.eu/.

The fake website now redirects to an Italian perfume website which has no links to Primor.

