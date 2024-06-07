Cheap train tickets on sale for children under 14 on high-speed and long-distance routes in Spain

Isabel Méndez Malaga Friday, 7 June 2024, 13:16 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Families with children under the age of 14 will find it very cheap for their little ones to travel by train around Spain this summer: with tickets priced as little as five euros. This is due to the campaign that Renfe has launched this week, and which will remain active until 13 June. During that time, it will be possible to buy tickets on high-speed (AVE and Avlo) and long-distance trains for five euros to any destination, for travel between 28 June and 8 September.

This initiative standardises the price of children’s tickets on AVE, Alvia, Euromed, Intercity, and AVE International services to match the five-euro Basic fare of Avlo trains for any journey, according to a Renfe statement. Tickets for children under the age of 14 are priced at five euros with the basic fare on Avlo services, with a maximum of two children under 14 per adult traveller aged 18 or over. The general commercial conditions for the other services are five euros for basic and 12 euros for 'Elige' fares for children aged 0 to 13 who occupy a seat on AVE, Alvia, Euromed, and Intercity trains; and for children aged 0 to 11 on domestic French routes on AVE International.

Accompanied by an adult

Children under 14 must travel accompanied by an adult (14 years or older). On French domestic routes, children must be accompanied up to the age of 11. Child tickets must be added to an adult ticket by requesting it through 'Renfe Contigo', at 91 232 03 20. Standalone child tickets are not issued.

Promotional tickets can be purchased from Thursday 6 June until 13 June through all Renfe’s sales channels: on the website renfe.com and the Renfe App. They will also be available at ticket counters and ticket machines at stations, in physical or virtual travel agencies, and by calling 91 232 03 20, with potential handling fees.