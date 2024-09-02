A Valencian city on the podium of the most rude cities in Spain according to a survey An online class platform has conducted a survey to determine which are the rudest localities in the country.

Monday, 2 September 2024

Spain is deservedly one of the favourite holiday destinations for foreign tourists . Good gastronomy, climate and culture are some of the factors that influence the choice of visiting one of the 8132 municipalities, spread over the fifty provinces and the two autonomous cities, Ceuta and Melilla, in Spain, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INE).

However, all these virtues can be truncated by a bad experience with the people of the city if hospitality or 'good manners' are not present. In this sense, the online class platform Preply has developed a study to analyse the most polite cities and also those that are not so polite throughout the country.

To do this, they interviewed more than 1,500 residents in 19 areas of Spain and asked them how often they encounter rude behaviour, their opinion on tipping, and who they think is worse, locals or outsiders. The data was then analysed to establish a ranking of the cities on a scale of 1 to 10 (where 10 was the highest rating).

The worst performer was Santa Cruz de Tenerife which, with a score of 6.06, won the gold medal for bad manners «because its inhabitants spend all day glued to the telephone or for not giving way to other cars, among other reasons», according to the website. It is followed by Granada with a score of 5.95, while the podium is completed by a city in the Valencian Community: Elche (Alicante) which, with a score of 5.81, is the third in discord and which stands out for «not respecting personal space».

Complete ranking of the most rude cities:

1 Santa Cruz de Tenerife - (Average score: 6.06)

2 Grenada - (Average score: 5.95)

3 Alicante-Elche - (Average score: 5,81)

4 San Sebastian - (Average score: 5.77)

5 Bilbao - (Average score: 5.73)

6 Palma - (Average score: 5.69)

7 Barcelona - (Average score: 5.64)

8 Malaga - (Average score: 5.61)

9 Valladolid - (Average score: 5.58)

10 Madrid - (Average score: 5.53)

But if there is bad education, there must also be good. At the other end of the spectrum is a Valencian city: the capital of the Turia is the third most educated town in Spain. Of all the areas that participated in the study, the city of Vigo, in Pontevedra, is the most educated with a score of 5.17, followed by A Coruña-Oleiros-Arteixo with 5.18, Valencia with a score of 5.28 and Murcia with 5.30.

Full ranking of most educated cities:

1 Vigo - (Average score: 5.17)

2 A Coruña- Oleiros-Arteixo - (Average score: 5.18)

3 Valencia - (Average score: 5,28)

4 Murcia - (Average score: 5.30)

5 Oviedo-Gijón-Avilés - (Average score: 5.31)

6 Las Palmas - (Average score: 5.39)

7 Zaragoza - (Average score: 5.45)

8 Seville - (Average score: 5.45)

9 Cádiz - (Average score: 5.5)

10 Madrid - (Average score: 5.53)

'Being on the phone all the time', 'not welcoming strangers', 'watching videos in public', 'blocking body language', 'being noisy in public', 'not speeding in pedestrian areas with your car' or 'not driving in public'. not welcoming strangers', 'watching videos in public', 'blocking body language', 'being noisy in public', 'not slowing down in pedestrian areas with the car' or 'not respecting personal space' are some of the most impolite behaviours reproached by respondents.

In addition, the study also took into account whether those holding this title were residents or non-residents of the cities found to be residents: «Among all cities, 21.25% thought that non-residents were more rude than residents, 26.04% indicated that locals were more rude in their view, 40.97% indicated similarity in the degree of rudeness on both sides, and 11.74% indicated that they did not know what to say».