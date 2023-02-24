Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Delete
Updated daily: electricity prices in Spain

Updated daily: electricity prices in Spain

Data from the Red Eléctrica de España showing the cost per kilowatt-hour at different times of day

SUR in English

Friday, 24 february 2023, 12:41

Compartir

Fluctuating electricity prices have become a major concern for consumers in Spain. This information, updated daily by Spain's Red Eléctrica de España, shows the price per kilowatt-hour (kWh) in hourly time bands over 24 hours, allowing consumers to select the best time of day to use their electrical appliances.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Noticia patrocinada

Publicidad

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para suscriptores

Suscríbete

¿Ya eres suscriptor?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad