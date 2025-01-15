School transport supervisors relieved of their duties after leaving four-year-old girl on a bus in Spain

Sergio García Valladolid Wednesday, 15 January 2025, 12:47 Compartir

Two female supervisors have been removed from a school transport system due to an alleged incident of negligence that happened in Valladolid in the northwest of Spain, on the morning of Friday 10 January. The pair did not realise that Triana, 4, had fallen asleep on the bus and, therefore failed to take her to school. When the girl woke up, the bus was already at the coach depot. She was eventually taken to school by another bus depot worker, some two hours later than the other children.

The little girl got on the bus from the La Overuela neighbourhood and was travelling with other classmates from the Miguel Delibes de la Victoria school. There were two supervisors responsible for making sure that the children all got to school safely. But when classes started Triana was still on the bus.

According to the child's mother, it was the supervisors who had not realised that her daughter was still inside the coach when they reached the school. Sources told SUR that the two women have now been removed from the school transport service system.

Only when the bus reached the Linecar depot did other workers realise that there was a girl inside. "They told me that she had fallen asleep and the supervisors had not noticed. All other children got off, but my daughter, as she was asleep, was not taken to school. She was taken to the Linecar bus depot," said Patricia Toribio, Triana's mother.

On the same day, the local department of education said that the girl had not been alone at any moment, since the bus company's workers became aware of her presence before leaving the vehicle. "There were two supervisors who did not comply with their obligation to check that all the children who had boarded the bus had got off at the school," it said. The department also said that it had contacted the company responsible for the workers to demand accountability. The two monitors have been withdrawn from the school transport service, although the full level of seriousness of the sanction has not been revealed.

Social media comments

The safety incident immediately generated a stream of messages on social media networks. The little girl's sister posted several messages on her X profile. "At eleven o'clock a man we don't know at all took her to school. We don't know what happened during those couple of hours. I can't describe the anger and fear we are feeling right now. Not to mention what my sister must have felt while she was alone," she said. The sister's words echoed those of the child's mother, who said the girl had been taken "to school in a private car".

In another message on social media, Triana's sister said that, although the girl had been found at the depot at 9.50am, the family was not notified of the incident until 11am. "Why didn't anybody call the police as soon as they knew? So many things have been done wrong. We just want explanations and to know what happened during the two hours that my sister was not at school," she said.