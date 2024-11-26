Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
State of the vehicle after the incident. El Norte
Two railway workers killed after train runs over vehicle in northern Spain
Accident

Two railway workers killed after train runs over vehicle in northern Spain

Emergency services were looking for a third person believed to be travelling in the vehicle at the time of impact

Ricardo Sánchez Rico

Palencia

Tuesday, 26 November 2024, 14:29

Two people have died after a train smashed into a vehicle in the northern Spanish province of Castilla y León this Tuesday.

The Alvia 04273 train, which left Madrid on Tuesday morning bound for Santander, struck the car at kilometre 304.180 of the railway track in Palencia, at the junction with the road from Monzón to Husillos where there is a level crossing without barriers.

Two men inside the vehicle died at the scene, while a third is yet to be found. None of the 92 people onboard the train was injured. Trains on the Palencia-Santander line have been temporarily suspended, with bus services set up in Palencia and Osorno to transport passengers.

The two victims are Portuguese nationals and workers on the AVE high-speed line construction site. Guardia Civil, firefighters and paramedics attended the incident which occurred at 9.55am on Tuesday morning.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Junta de Andalucía considers third marina for eastern Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Residents oppose plans for recycling and landfill centre near popular Malaga tourist attraction
  3. 3 Eastern Costa del Sol castle awarded European funding for restoration project
  4. 4 Christmas lights switched on in Marbella and San Pedro
  5. 5 Women take to the streets of Malaga city to protest against gender-based violence
  6. 6 Record-breaking fun run raises 67,000 euros for charity
  7. 7 Italy crowned Davis Cup champions in Malaga once again
  8. 8 Malaga CF dominate but fail to sink leaders in thrilling stalemate
  9. 9 Costa del Sol ice-cream maker voted among best in the world at the 'Oscars' of the Italian 'gelato'
  10. 10 Amateur choir to offer festive favourites during charity Christmas concert

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Two railway workers killed after train runs over vehicle in northern Spain