Two railway workers killed after train runs over vehicle in northern Spain

Ricardo Sánchez Rico Palencia Tuesday, 26 November 2024, 14:29

Two people have died after a train smashed into a vehicle in the northern Spanish province of Castilla y León this Tuesday.

The Alvia 04273 train, which left Madrid on Tuesday morning bound for Santander, struck the car at kilometre 304.180 of the railway track in Palencia, at the junction with the road from Monzón to Husillos where there is a level crossing without barriers.

Two men inside the vehicle died at the scene, while a third is yet to be found. None of the 92 people onboard the train was injured. Trains on the Palencia-Santander line have been temporarily suspended, with bus services set up in Palencia and Osorno to transport passengers.

The two victims are Portuguese nationals and workers on the AVE high-speed line construction site. Guardia Civil, firefighters and paramedics attended the incident which occurred at 9.55am on Tuesday morning.