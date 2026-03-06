Trump doubles down on his attack on Spain and warns of broken partnership

Spain has become a thorn in Donald Trump's side in his efforts to reshape the world order. Every time he gets a chance, the US President accuses PM Pedro Sánchez of aggravating the rupture in the relations between Washington and Madrid.

On Thursday, Trump lashed out at the Spanish government for its refusal to allow the use of its military bases in Seville and Cadiz provinces and to support the US in its war on Iran.

This attack came barely 48 hours after Trump threatened to punish Spain for its lack of cooperation in the Middle East by completely cutting off trade relations. Prime Minister Sánchez has not succumbed to pressure and has given a firm 'no' to the war.

What are the key points of the diplomatic conflict? Military base access: Spain has issued a firm refusal to allow US strikes to be launched from its territory, maintaining a policy of non-intervention. Nato spending: Trump has labelled Spain a "hostile" ally for its refusal to increase defence spending to five per cent of GDP. Trade threats: Following Spain's lack of cooperation in the Middle East, the US President has threatened to completely cut off trade relations between the two nations. International reactions: While Israel has backed Trump's stance, the European Union, France, and Mexico have expressed support for Spain’s pro-peace position.

Trump told tabloid New York Post that Spain "does not behave like a good teammate" in the framework of Nato and warned that the US will, therefore, also stop being a "good partner" to Spain. The US President has previously called the European country a "hostile" ally of the Atlantic organisation for refusing to increase military spending to five per cent of GDP.

Spain is not alone in receiving attacks from Trump, who has also criticised the UK for its "disappointing" behaviour. Nor is the country alone in its stance. After Trump threatened to implement harsh economic measures, Brussels stepped up and said that it "will ensure that the interests of the EU are fully protected".

French President Emmanuel Macron has also spoken in favour of Spain's political position. On Thursday, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum also expressed support for Sánchez's decision: "The position of the Prime Minister of Spain in supporting peace is very respectable, regardless of their Nato membership." China has indirectly opposed Trump by stating that trade should not be used as a weapon.

Israel, as a US ally in the Middle East war, has naturally backed Trump in his attacks on Spain. Moreover, Spain has been ciritical of Israel's attack on Palestine. Hebrew President Isaac Herzog accuses Sánchez's government of "playing a strange and incomprehensible game" and "failing to comply" with its status as a partner of Nato and the EU.

The Spanish government has become a benchmark for the global left against Trump. On Thursday, the Financial Times described Sánchez as "Trump's nemesis in Europe". In the previous days, media outlets such as Politico had also highlighted that Spain's PM has been the only EU member to "directly challenge" Trump.