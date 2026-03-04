Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Brussels defends Spain against Trump's trade threats: 'We are ready to act'

EU trade spokesperson Olof Gill guarantees the protection of the EU's interests

Olatz Hernández

Olatz Hernández

Wednesday, 4 March 2026, 12:46

Spain is not alone against Trump's trade threats. The European Commission came forward to defend its member state on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump said that he would cut off all trade with Spain in retaliation for not supporting him in his attack on Iran.

EU trade spokesperson Olof Gill said that the Commission "will ensure that the interests of the EU are fully protected". He stated that the European institution is "ready to act".

He warned Washington that there will be consequences if Trump keeps his promise to cut off economic relations with Spain. "The EU and the US concluded an important agreement last summer. The Commission expects the US to fully honour the commitments of that deal," Gill said.

US trade threats are nothing new. Brussels had to deal with similar statements from the Republican leader when he wanted to impose tariffs on countries that had sent military support to Greenland, in the midst of the diplomatic crisis over his annexationist aspirations for the island.

