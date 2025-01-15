Record-breaking year for tourism in Spain: 94 million foreign people visited in 2024 and spent around 122 billion euros

Edurne Martínez Madrid Wednesday, 15 January 2025, 14:53 Compartir

Tourism was the great lever of economic growth in Spain last year and the figures released this Wednesday by the Spanish government prove it revealing that 94 million foreign tourists visited Spain in 2024, that's 10% more than in 2023. In total, they spent 122 billion euros, which is 16% more than the previous year. These figures exceeded what experts predicted with 90 million visitors.

These historic figures for the tourism industry have been achieved thanks to the diversification of destinations. Last year, tourists travelled to Spain from more parts of the world, with a notable increase in arrivals from Latin America and the US. Not only that, but 2024 visitors also took longer trips, with a saturated presence in cities rather than the more usual sun and beach destinations.

Another reason behind the record is that Spain is achieving the longed-for deseasonalisation of the holiday market, with higher figures recorded during the previously known 'low season' surprising analysts. Climate change is causing the summer heat to be so intense in some parts of the country that many foreigners have found spring and autumn to be the ideal time to travel.

Forecasts for the first four months of 2025 are also record-breaking. The national ministry of tourism estimates that 26 million people will visit Spain from January to April, some 9% more than the record reached in 2024. It is expected that these visitors will spend 36 billion, that's 16% more than last year.