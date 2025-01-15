Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Tourists in Bilbao. M. Salguero
Record-breaking year for tourism in Spain: 94 million foreign people visited in 2024 and spent around 122 billion euros
Tourism

Record-breaking year for tourism in Spain: 94 million foreign people visited in 2024 and spent around 122 billion euros

The diversification of destinations and deseasonalisation are the key reasons for the bumper figures, with a further 10% increase in international holidaymakers forecast at the start of this year

Edurne Martínez

Edurne Martínez

Madrid

Wednesday, 15 January 2025, 14:53

Tourism was the great lever of economic growth in Spain last year and the figures released this Wednesday by the Spanish government prove it revealing that 94 million foreign tourists visited Spain in 2024, that's 10% more than in 2023. In total, they spent 122 billion euros, which is 16% more than the previous year. These figures exceeded what experts predicted with 90 million visitors.

These historic figures for the tourism industry have been achieved thanks to the diversification of destinations. Last year, tourists travelled to Spain from more parts of the world, with a notable increase in arrivals from Latin America and the US. Not only that, but 2024 visitors also took longer trips, with a saturated presence in cities rather than the more usual sun and beach destinations.

Another reason behind the record is that Spain is achieving the longed-for deseasonalisation of the holiday market, with higher figures recorded during the previously known 'low season' surprising analysts. Climate change is causing the summer heat to be so intense in some parts of the country that many foreigners have found spring and autumn to be the ideal time to travel.

Forecasts for the first four months of 2025 are also record-breaking. The national ministry of tourism estimates that 26 million people will visit Spain from January to April, some 9% more than the record reached in 2024. It is expected that these visitors will spend 36 billion, that's 16% more than last year.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Costa del Sol tourist attraction celebrates 66 years
  2. 2 Kaiser Chiefs confirm Costa del Sol summer music festival
  3. 3 Record numbers for the Malaga Half Marathon as entries sell out early
  4. 4 Malaga village to be on show at London's Tate Modern
  5. 5 Breakfast forum to explore sustainable housing on Granada province's Costa Tropical
  6. 6 Costa del Sol amateur choir raises essential funds for local causes during 'popular' 2024 concerts
  7. 7 Torremolinos reinforces security and mobility with the installation of 69 surveillance cameras
  8. 8 Malaga stars part of major pairing shake-up ahead of new padel season
  9. 9 La Cala de Mijas Lions opens registration for stalls at its 'memory day' market
  10. 10 Post office service returns to popular inland Malaga town

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Sigues a Edurne Martínez. Gestiona tus autores en Mis intereses.

Contenido guardado. Encuéntralo en tu área personal.

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Record-breaking year for tourism in Spain: 94 million foreign people visited in 2024 and spent around 122 billion euros