Tom Cruise hires Spanish F1 driver Carmen Jordá as consultant

Joaquina Dueñas Friday, 1 November 2024, 14:14

Tom Cruise is famous for starring in the action scenes of his own films and this requires a great deal of physical and mental preparation and the advice of specialists. Now, he has embarked on a new project in which he will benefit from the knowledge and experience of Spanish Formula 1 driver Carmen Jordá.

The magazine ¡Hola! has revealed that the Valencian has been hired by the actor as a consultant, although at the moment neither the details of her functions nor the purpose of her work have been released.

Cruise and Jordá were photographed at London's Battersea Heliport as they landed in a helicopter piloted by the actor. Also with them was Cruise's sister Marian and a niece.

Jordá is one of the few women to have made a career in Formula 1. Daughter of ex-racer José Miguel Jordá, she began her professional career in the GP3 Series and was a development driver for the Lotus-Renault Formula 1 team. Her collaboration with Tom Cruise will not be her first foray into the world of cinema, as in 2021 she was an ambassador for the film Fast & Furious.