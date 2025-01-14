Mercadona rolls out major changes to its fish counters in stores across Spain

C. L. Tuesday, 14 January 2025, 11:50 Compartir

Mercadona is changing the look of its fish market section in stores across Spain. The aim of this change is to encourage fish consumption that, according to company sources, "has fallen by at least 20%." The Valencia-based supermarket chain wants to adapt to new consumer habits, where buying the finished product is more important than the traditional counter display.

With this new commitment, the traditional display of whole fresh fish is reduced, but still present, while the refrigerated displays with pre-packaged and ready-to-go products is considerably increased. The intention is "to make everything easier and more convenient, to avoid queues and waiting: you pick up the pack and you take it away", according to Mercadona.

However, "the assortment and freshness of the products continue to be of the highest quality", said company sources. As with its ready-to-go section, it will be progressively introduced in all the company's stores throughout Spain.