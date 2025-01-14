Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The fishmonger's counter at Mercadona. J. M. Rodríguez
Mercadona rolls out major changes to its fish counters in stores across Spain
Retail

Mercadona rolls out major changes to its fish counters in stores across Spain

The Valencia-based supermarket giant aims to encourage more consumption of the product, which it says has dropped by 20 per cent

C. L.

Tuesday, 14 January 2025, 11:50

Mercadona is changing the look of its fish market section in stores across Spain. The aim of this change is to encourage fish consumption that, according to company sources, "has fallen by at least 20%." The Valencia-based supermarket chain wants to adapt to new consumer habits, where buying the finished product is more important than the traditional counter display.

With this new commitment, the traditional display of whole fresh fish is reduced, but still present, while the refrigerated displays with pre-packaged and ready-to-go products is considerably increased. The intention is "to make everything easier and more convenient, to avoid queues and waiting: you pick up the pack and you take it away", according to Mercadona.

However, "the assortment and freshness of the products continue to be of the highest quality", said company sources. As with its ready-to-go section, it will be progressively introduced in all the company's stores throughout Spain.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Costa del Sol tourist attraction celebrates 66 years
  2. 2 Kaiser Chiefs confirm Costa del Sol summer music festival
  3. 3 Record numbers for the Malaga Half Marathon as entries sell out early
  4. 4 La Cala de Mijas Lions opens registration for stalls at its 'memory day' market
  5. 5 Marbella FC stage thrilling comeback to snatch a point
  6. 6 Malaga stars part of major pairing shake-up ahead of new padel season
  7. 7 Torremolinos reinforces security and mobility with the installation of 69 surveillance cameras
  8. 8 Antequera CF claim unofficial 'winter champions' title with yet another win
  9. 9 Costa del Sol amateur choir raises essential funds for local causes during 'popular' 2024 concerts
  10. 10 Security beefed up to prevent vandalism at Alhaurín mirador lift

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Sigues a C. L.. Gestiona tus autores en Mis intereses.

Contenido guardado. Encuéntralo en tu área personal.

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Mercadona rolls out major changes to its fish counters in stores across Spain