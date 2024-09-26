Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

R. Gómez
Why can this old method of advertising a vehicle for sale land you with a 1,000-euro fine in Spain?
Motoring

Why can this old method of advertising a vehicle for sale land you with a 1,000-euro fine in Spain?

Although nowadays most people use specialised websites or even social media to circulate the details, some years ago it was quite common to drive around with a sign in the window

I. R.

Madrid

Thursday, 26 September 2024, 20:45

The used-vehicle sector in Spain is a constantly growing market. In 2023, it grew by 2.6 per cent with more than 1.9 million transactions. Surprisingly, four out of every ten second-hand cars sold in Spain are more than 15 years old.

Private individuals who are selling their wheels make use of many different methods to advertise the vehicle for sale. Although nowadays the most common is to resort to specialised websites or even social media to circulate the details, some years ago it was quite common to drive around with a sign in the window announcing the sale of the vehicle, or even to leave it parked in busy places to advertise it, as it was an economical way of getting the message across.

Grounds for a fine

However, the national Directorate-General for Traffic authority can impose penalties for various acts that detract from or make it impossible for drivers to see out of the vehicle. This is set out in article 19 of the general traffic regulations, which allows for fines of 200 euros for those who use stickers or signs that may restrict vision.

A similar case is that of vehicles carrying sales signs displaying the price and telephone number of the seller. Some municipalities consider this act as a type of street vending and could issue fines of up to 1,000 euros.

