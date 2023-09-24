Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Princess of Asturias during military training. Casa Real
These are the photos of Spanish princess in military training that have gone viral
Royal

These are the photos of Spanish princess in military training that have gone viral

Leonor de Borbón, heiress to the throne, can be seen stained with mud, submerged in water and with painted camouflage during exercises at the General Military Academy

Melchor Sáiz-Pardo

Madrid

Sunday, 24 September 2023, 12:54

Compartir

Photographs of Span's Princess of Asturias in action during military training have been released and gone viral as they show the royal like she's never been seen before.

Eighteen photographs snapped last month at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza show Leonor de Borbón covered in mud, submerged in water and painted in camouflage. Other photos also show the 17-year-old princess smiling alongside other young cadets.

Casa Real
Imagen principal - These are the photos of Spanish princess in military training that have gone viral
Imagen secundaria 1 - These are the photos of Spanish princess in military training that have gone viral
Imagen secundaria 2 - These are the photos of Spanish princess in military training that have gone viral

Carrying a G-36 assault rifle, the heiress to the throne can be seen crawling under barbed wire in training and marching during hikes loaded with 20 kilos of equipment.

Casa Real
Imagen principal - These are the photos of Spanish princess in military training that have gone viral
Imagen secundaria 1 - These are the photos of Spanish princess in military training that have gone viral
Imagen secundaria 2 - These are the photos of Spanish princess in military training that have gone viral

Since her recent induction into the cadets, the eldest daughter of Felipe VI has had to undergo two weeks of instruction and training at the nearby San Gregorio (Zaragoza) manoeuvres camp where she practiced marches, shooting exercises with assault rifles and pistols in simulators, and live fire exercises.

The main event in the princess's military training will take place on 7 October, when she will be sworn in at the academy's parade ground, this time in the presence of the public. The day before, the new cadets will be presented to the Virgen del Pilar in the Basilica of Zaragoza. After taking the oath of allegiance, Leonor de Borbón will join the second year of the military training centre, following a training programme designed especially for her.

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Everything still to play for going into the final day of the Solheim Cup
  2. 2 Popular deodorant recalled in Spain due cases of painful sores
  3. 3 More than 300 people have drowned at beaches or in swimming pools in Spain this year
  4. 4 Japanese chef wins World Paella Day competition in Valencia, home of Spain's national dish
  5. 5 Spain's state lottery operator bans online players from outside the country
  6. 6 Great Britain paired with Serbia as timetable for Davis Cup finals in Malaga is revealed
  7. 7 Children under six months of age in Spain to be vaccinated against common chest infection
  8. 8 These are the photos of Spanish princess in military training that have gone viral

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad