These are the photos of Spanish princess in military training that have gone viral

Photographs of Span's Princess of Asturias in action during military training have been released and gone viral as they show the royal like she's never been seen before.

Eighteen photographs snapped last month at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza show Leonor de Borbón covered in mud, submerged in water and painted in camouflage. Other photos also show the 17-year-old princess smiling alongside other young cadets.

Casa Real

Carrying a G-36 assault rifle, the heiress to the throne can be seen crawling under barbed wire in training and marching during hikes loaded with 20 kilos of equipment.

Casa Real

Since her recent induction into the cadets, the eldest daughter of Felipe VI has had to undergo two weeks of instruction and training at the nearby San Gregorio (Zaragoza) manoeuvres camp where she practiced marches, shooting exercises with assault rifles and pistols in simulators, and live fire exercises.

The main event in the princess's military training will take place on 7 October, when she will be sworn in at the academy's parade ground, this time in the presence of the public. The day before, the new cadets will be presented to the Virgen del Pilar in the Basilica of Zaragoza. After taking the oath of allegiance, Leonor de Borbón will join the second year of the military training centre, following a training programme designed especially for her.