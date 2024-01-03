Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

New two-euro coins are coming to Spain in 2024.
These are the new two-euro coins coming to Spain in 2024, although you won&#039;t be able to buy anything with them
These are the new two-euro coins coming to Spain in 2024, although you won't be able to buy anything with them

The coins will be launched during the first quarter of the year, although they will not be legal tender

Alberto Flores

Granada

Wednesday, 3 January 2024, 17:29

Spain is set to release new two-euro coins, however you will not be able to use them to pay for anything.

The coins will pay tribute to the country's National Police on its 200th anniversary and feature two officers and a vehicle. The inscription 1824-2024 accompanied by 'Policía Nacional comprometidos contigo' - National Police committed to you - will be marked on the coins. They will also feature the 12 stars of the European Union. However they will only be commemorative, intended for collectors and therefore not valid for payment.

Details on the new commemorative coins.
Details on the new commemorative coins. FNMT

Other commemorative coins

Some 1.5 million coins will be produced by Fábrica Nacional de Moneda y Timbre (FNMT) and be put into circulation during the first three months of this year by the Bank of Spain.

In addition to these Spanish coins, several other European countries will launch new coins in 2024. Portugal will pay tribute to the Carnation Revolution with a new coin and verses by Sophia de Mello Breyner Andresen. While France plans to put coins into circulation to celebrate the Paris Olympic Games.

