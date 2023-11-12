These are the cursed ending numbers that have never been drawn in Spain's huge Christmas Lottery for the El Gordo jackpot

There is still time to get your favourite lottery number for the draw on 22 December, when the whole of the country will to a standstill to watch the event as schoolchildren sing the winning numbers

There are still a few weeks until Spain's famous Christmas Lottery Draw 2023 and there are already millions of people up and down the country who have got their tickets. And many more are still looking for their lucky winning number, the one they place all their hopes on.

Superstition is ever present in this lottery draw. But are there numbers which have a better chance of winning than others? According to the laws of probability, that is the mathematical calculations that evaluate the possibility of something happening, all the numbers have the same possibility of being drawn.

At least in theory, because the truth is that, in practice, there are some numbers which have never won the jackpot, indeed some truly cursed numbers.

According to statistics provided by State Society for State Lotteries and Bets (SELAE), the big jackpot prize (El Gordo) for the Christmas lottery has never ended in 09, 10, 21, 25, 31, 34, 41, 42, 43, 51, 54, 59, 67, 78 or 82.

Is it a reason to avoid these numbers on our lottery tickets, or perhaps a chance to change its bad luck?

Search for your lottery ticket number

It is now possible to look for your favourite lottery number online. Using this link, you can type in your favourite number and find out which area is giving out your number. It then gives you directions to where you can acquire it.

You can also search for your numbers at www.loteriasyapuestas.es