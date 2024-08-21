Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

New website where you can track the price of olive oil and other supermarket basics in Spain unveiled
A leading Spanish consumers' association has launched the platform which monitors the prices at the Alcampo, Carrefour, Dia, Eroski, Hipercor and Mercadona chains on a daily basis

SUR

Malaga

Wednesday, 21 August 2024, 16:37

A leading consumers' association in Spain has launched a website where people can monitor on a daily basis the price of olive oil as well as other main products in six large supermarket chains.

Facua-Consumidores en Acción (Facua-Consumers in Action) launched super.FACUA.org where consumers can find out the price fluctuations of each product, compare them between supermarkets and discover which ones have risen the most.

The platform will track the prices of hundreds of foods on the shelves of Alcampo, Carrefour, Dia, Eroski, Hipercor and Mercadona.

"This is a tool with which we aim to empower consumers. The aim is that we can all become market watchdogs and know who is raising food prices, how much and when," said Facua's secretary general Rubén Sánchez.

The first products to be monitored since July are olive oil, sunflower oil and milk, but it is expected that new products will be added in the coming months.

