Sign announcing the UFO landing zone. M. Torres
The town in Spain that has a landing zone for UFOs
The town in Spain that has a landing zone for UFOs

A young farmer in Olombrada, who was out working on his tractor, discovered the curious sign in the middle of a field

El Norte de Castilla

Segovia

Friday, 27 December 2024, 10:13

On the side of one of the roads linking the Spanish village of Olombrada with the hamlet of Perosillo - with barely a dozen residents - there has been a curious sign for months warning of the existence of a UFO ('Ovni' in Spanish) landing zone.

No one would have noticed the mysterious warning in Segovia had it not been for Luis Acebes, a young farmer from Olombrada who discovered the sign when he was driving his tractor en route to one of his fields.

"I'm still puzzled as to who is so bored as to put up this sign," reads the text accompanying the post on the young Segovian's TikTok account. To this day, he says with a chuckle, he still has "no idea" who the author of this hand-painted sign is, a sign that has been painted with great care in black capital letters.

@luisito.holland

Zona aterrizqje ovni

♬ оригинальный звук - music80.tiktok..www

Luis, known on TikTok as @luisito.holland, uploaded the video on 22 September and since then it has accumulated more than 28,500 views. But the best part is reading the comments: "I don't know why you're surprised, we have to land somewhere."

Maybe they are among us...

