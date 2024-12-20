Government's travel subsidies for regular users of trains and buses will continue for another six month

SUR Malaga Friday, 20 December 2024, 09:45

The national government's transport subsidy scheme in Spain, in force since 2022, which provide an incentive to use trains and buses instead of private cars, will be maintained for at least six more months, until June 2025. This is good news for all regular users of trains and buses, who will continue to enjoy reduced fare costs of up to 50 per cent.

The measure has been agreed between the government and Podemos, despite the fact that the central government had planned for these subsidies to be partially withdrawn as early as January 2025. The idea was to help only certain groups, such as young people or vulnerable groups, but in the end the measure will remain in place until the end of June.

Thanks to the agreement with Podemos in the framework of the vote on the law on judicial efficiency, urban, metropolitan and interurban transport will continue to be reduced by up to 50 per cent. The free Renfe passes for Cercanías (commuter trains), Rodalies, and conventional medium-distance services will also remain in place, as will the 50 per cent discount for regular users of Avant trains.

These transport subsidies were initiated in 2022 as part of a national plan responding to the consequences of the war in Ukraine.