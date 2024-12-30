High speed train travel from Spain to Portugal could be a reality by 2030

Edurne Martínez Madrid Monday, 30 December 2024, 20:32

Spain's transport minister Óscar Puente wanted to unblock a new high-speed train route (AVE) before the end of the year that will connect Madrid with Lisbon through Extremadura, and he has done so with a new line through Toledo and Talavera despite the reluctance of the regional government of Castilla-La Mancha.

The definitive route has seen several months of delay but now the Ministry of Transport has launched a proposal for the AVE to pass through Toledo, the last stumbling block.

Puente acknowledged on Friday 27 December in an interview on Onda Cero radio that not all the demands of the regional authorities have been met, but that the route had been "blocked for too long because of these discrepancies" and they had already warned that if there was no agreement "we would take the decision ourselves". And that is what they have done.

After more than twenty years of proceedings, the ministry has reached an agreement with Toledo city hall with a project for the AVE route over the river "that is well resolved", although there are still discrepancies.

The Madrid-Extremadura-Lisbon high-speed train will pass through the province of Toledo, where construction has not yet begun. In Extremadura, on the other hand, the line is under construction from Navalmoral to Plasencia and almost finished from Plasencia to Badajoz. "We cannot make Extremadura wait any longer", warned the minister in the radio interview and calculated that the works will be completed by 2030 because the Extremadura route is practically finished. There are only 160 kilometres of track left to be done in Castilla-La Mancha, which "can be reached in five years, if we work quickly" the minister said.