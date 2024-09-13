The costly requirements of a study visa in Spain for UK students

Sections
The process of obtaining a student visa to study in Spain is costly and thorough.
Students must prove that they have at least 600 euros per month of stay in Spain and must have medical insurance covering the full period of stay.
Another of the required documents, for stays over six months, is a Certificate of Good Conduct - in the UK's case, this must be an ACRO police certificate. Documents must also be legalised and translated officially.
And then there is the difficulty of securing a visa appointment at all. Students must be wary of scams - the BLS website, through which to apply for a Spanish visa from Scotland, warns against "purchasing appointments through a third party".
