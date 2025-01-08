The cosmetic item costing less than five euros that has taken Mercadona by storm this Christmas

C. L. Madrid Wednesday, 8 January 2025, 19:37 Compartir

Beauty products have been among the most demanded items in stores throughout Spain this Christmas period as shoppers look to take advantage of sales. One of those cosmetic products has attracted particular attention.

Mercadona's Special matte lipstick, has taken the supermarket giant by storm and become a must-have for those looking for style, quality and a bargain.

This lipstick from Mercadona stands out for its vibrant red shade. In addition, its matte texture offers an elegant and long-lasting finish. The company pointed out that, thanks to its formula, Mercadona's Special product guarantees a colour that remains intact for hours, avoiding constant touch-ups. Despite its matte finish, the lipstick does not dry out the lips. Another advantage that makes it stand out on shelves is its price, just 4.75 euros.