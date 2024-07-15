Praise for restaurant in Spain following a customer's unreasonable demand when the temperature soared

Ana de Dios Murcia Monday, 15 July 2024, 12:21 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Summertime brings with it the terraces of bars and restaurants being filled with diners enjoying their food and drink outdoors. However, when the heat is on, being outdoors can be a bad decision, not only for the customers but also for the waiters and waitresses who have to carry out their work while being exposed to very high temperatures. In general, social media gets used for sharing job offers with questionable working conditions that generate a sense of indignation among followers of those channels. However, this is not the case with what happened at Las Cumbres restaurant located in the Cabezo de Torres district of Murcia, leading to an outpouring of support for the business.

Last Wednesday part of the region of Murcia was on a weather alert due to the high temperatures expected to be recorded during the day. In the Altiplano area (northeastern Murcia) the yellow warning had been activated and in the Vega del Segura, the area in which Cabezo de Torres district is located, there was an amber warning that was activated, meaning that temperatures could reach 40C. That is why this particular restaurant in Murcia decided to close its terrace and only serve tables indoors.

Despite the weather warning, on their X social media account the business has shared the conversation they had with some customers who tried to make a reservation for the restaurant terrace. At the time, they were told that it was not available because it was "too hot". However, the customers argued that they didn't care: "We don't care if it's hot, we want outside regardless", they replied.

Faced with this reply, the restaurant assured them that the decision to close the terrace was not because of them: "No, it's not because of you, it's just that we're not going to have staff waiting tables in temperatures above 40C outside." A decision that has been applauded by lots of users on X, who have not hesitated to praise the business for taking this stand on behalf of its staff.

Ha pasado hoy:

-Al medio día la terraza la tenemos cerrada porque hace mucho calor

-No nos importa que haga calor,la queremos fuera igualmente

-No,no es por ustedes,es que no vamos a tener a un camarero trabajando a más de 40 grados en la calle. — Restaurante Las Cumbres (@Rlascumbres) July 10, 2024

"This attitude does you credit and should be an example for the entire hospitality industry, where sometimes the working conditions of the staff are far from correct. You have already won over a customer", wrote @pedrojnavarro. In fact, this gesture has not only been praised by locals, it has also crossed regional borders and beyond Spain. "Where is this place? They deserve to be visited and if it is not in Madrid, well, when you visit the city, make sure to give it some publicity. WELL DONE FOR BEING THERE AND MAKING A DIFFERENCE", said @Leonard91297336. "I'm from Argentina. But I want to recommend them to all the people I know who go to Spain...", commented @Carfer_1983.

This is not the first time that this restaurant has gone viral on social media. A few months ago they wanted to draw more attention to a growing problem faced by the hospitality industry. They flagged up the consequences of not giving advance notice when cancelling a reservation, stating that "these things do a lot of harm", as they lose the opportunity to serve other customers and they waste products and raw materials. On that occasion too, many users of X showed solidarity with the restaurant.