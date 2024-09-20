Woman in Spain threatened with up to 200,000-euro fine for leaving her dog tied up while she shopped

Jordi Martínez ;Madrid Friday, 20 September 2024, 15:52 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

On the 29th September Spain marks the first-year anniversary of the entry into force of Law 7/2023 on the protection of the rights and welfare of animals in the country. This legislation was brought in to protect pets from situations that could compromise their welfare and safety, but it also brought in controversial measures such as the ban on leaving them tied up at the entrances to shops.

This is precisely the reason why a dog owner is facing a hefty fine. She briefly left her dog tied to the railings outside a well-known shopping centre in the Canary Islands while she herself went shopping inside. The incident happened at the Open Mall shopping centre in Arrecife (Lanzarote).

Fines of up to 200,000 euros

Although this is not a case of animal abandonment, the new law deems this as an act of negligence, which can be punished with fines of up to 200,000 euros as pointed out by the Local Police force in Arrecife. The force's specialist unit for animal protection (Upam) activated the protocol for the pet to be seized and impounded at the municipal animal protection shelter in the city of Arrecife.

The police themselves has published a warning on its social media channels for those who do not comply with the latest regulations. According to them, this can lead to official sanctions that vary depending on the seriousness of the offence. For minor offences, the amount can range from 500 to 10,000 euros, for serious offences, from 10,001 to 50,000 euros and, for very serious offences, from 50,001 to 200,000 euros.