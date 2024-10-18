Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Proceeds of drug crime in Spain: 20m euros doing good in anti-drug programmes
Crime

The Spanish government has approved the public auction of properties, luxury cars, boats and high-end watches seized in drug busts, the proceeds of which feed this fund that also comes through to regional and municipal authorities

José Antonio Guerrero

Friday, 18 October 2024, 12:44

This year, the Spanish government has allocated a total of 20.1 million euros to anti-drug programmes from the public auction of assets seized in operations against drug trafficking in Spain. Government ministers met this Tuesday in a full cabinet meeting and approved the distribution criteria for 2025 of this fund created from assets confiscated from people ('narcos') convicted of drug trafficking and other operations related to the illegal drugs trade.

These assets can range from cash to apartments, villas and other real estate, land, luxury vehicles, trailers, boats, jewellery and watches. Last September several lots comprising 558 medium- and high-end watches confiscated from drug traffickers were put up for auction, raising 180,000 euros for Spain's national plan on drugs.

The more than 20 million euros collected this year will be distributed among different anti-drug programmes at national, regional and local levels. In fact, half of the amount will be divided between the regions (6.1 million) and municipal corporations (4.2 million).

The bulk of the fund is earmarked for two main purposes: programmes to combat drug trafficking and programmes to assist drug addicts. For the former, the fund finances programmes among the various policing and customs and excise duty forces. These are aimed at promoting research, drug detection and the training of personnel in both workforces. The latter include support for drug prevention programmes, social reintegration and rehab of drug addicts, as well as awareness-raising plans and specific intervention projects with minors and other at-risk groups.

The management of the fund is the responsibility of the Mesa de Coordinación de Adjudicaciones, an inter-ministerial body comprising representatives from relevant ministries (health, the cabinet office, justice, finance, the interior and the attorney general).

