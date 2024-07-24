Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Researchers in Spain discover new compounds to treat cancer with photodynamic therapy
Health

Researchers in Spain discover new compounds to treat cancer with photodynamic therapy

Photosensitisers have been developed that reduce the harmful effect of the prescribed drug treatment on healthy cells

J. M. L.

Toledo

Wednesday, 24 July 2024, 18:37

Opciones para compartir

Researchers from several Spanish universities have combined forces and succeeded in developing new compounds for more effective cancer treatment with photodynamic therapy (PDT). PDT is a relatively new approach to cancer treatment using a drug that is activated by exposure to a certain type of light to destroy cancer cells.

To give more detail, the researchers have devised new iridium-based photosensitisers with special organic molecules attached to them that "reduce the harmful effect on healthy cells and enhance the action on irradiated malignant cells, thus increasing the selectivity of the treatment and reducing side effects," explained Professor Blanca Rosa Manzano from the University of Castilla-La Mancha, who has led this research work. The team's findings have been published in the peer-reviewed, scientific publication Journal of Medicinal Chemistry. Fellow researchers from the University of Burgos, the University of Girona, the University of Zaragoza and the NOVA University of Lisbon (Portugal) also collaborated in this discovery.

Photodynamic therapy is a treatment that uses special drugs, sometimes called photosensitising agents that, along with the use of light to activate the drugs taken, can kill certain cancer cells. "We have succeeded in creating active compounds in photodynamic therapy that are made up of the main metal (iridium) and special organic molecules attached to it, which are largely responsible for capturing the light and activating the drug," said the professor.

Two thousand times more powerful

These compounds, or agents, have little toxicity in the dark but, when exposed to the right light, they are activated and become lethal to cancerous cells. "Some of these compounds have shown themselves to be 2,000 times more active when triggered by light, which would allow such low doses of drug to be administered that the cells would not be damaged until a light of sufficient intensity is applied. This reduces the harmful effect on healthy cells and enhances the action on the irradiated malignant cells."

In their investigations the researchers have also deciphered the mechanism that trips the reaction in the drugs and found that "one of the main targets for the therapy is the mitochondria (responsible for supplying most of the energy needed for cellular activity in the human body), causing depolarisation of its membrane, as well as damage to the cell's lysosomes."

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Passengers greeted to stroke of good luck when they land at Malaga Airport
  2. 2 The charming house in Nerja that passers-by can't help stopping to admire
  3. 3 Popular Costa del Sol beach will need another 7,000 cubic metres of sand in one of the darkest periods in its history
  4. 4 Fifty residents evacuated from their homes during house fire on the Costa del Sol
  5. 5 Brits who chose Malaga town 'because it had a fire station' appeal for service to be reinstated
  6. 6 Work begins on the new Infinity Sunset Fuengirola development
  7. 7 All systems go for start on new Costa del Sol health centre after 20-year wait
  8. 8 Benalmádena doubles its commitment to make its beaches available to all
  9. 9 Benalmádena beach gathering to celebrate peace and harmony
  10. 10 Costa del Sol-based foreigners' club enjoys a musical summer

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad