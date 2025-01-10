Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Pedro Sánchez making his speech at the Reina Sofía art museum. AFP
Spanish government kicks off a year of events to mark 50th anniversary of death of Franco
Politics

Spanish government kicks off a year of events to mark 50th anniversary of death of Franco

Opposition parties have refused to take part and the royal household blamed a diary clash for not attending the launch on Wednesday this week

SUR

Malaga / Madrid

Friday, 10 January 2025, 14:42

The Socialist-party controlled Spanish government kicked off a year of events this week marking fifty years since the death of the dictator General Franco in 1975.

In total 100 events are planned across 2025. However, ministers' insistence that the end of totalitarian rule in Spain and move to democracy should be celebrated, has met with controversy and a lukewarm response from political rivals on all sides. Criticism includes the fact that it was a few years after 1975 before Spain concluded the smooth transition to democracy and that Franco actually died peacefully in bed.

The main opposition parties on the right - the Partido Popular and Vox - have said they will not be attending the events, which they have been summoned to by the government but have not been consulted on organising, they say.

Meanwhile, King Felipe appears to have been hesitant on the idea, blaming a "diary clash" for not going to the kick-off event on Wednesday this week at Madrid's Reina Sofia modern art museum. However, ministers are said to be open to Emeritus King Juan Carlos, who is historically seen as key to a peaceful transition in 1975, attending some of the events, despite being dogged by scandal in recent years.

At Wednesday's launch presentation for the commemorations, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said, "Autocratic values and regimes are advancing in half the world," including as well an indirect reference to Elon Musk. He explained that the idea of the year's events was so that younger people did not forget what a dictatorship was.

