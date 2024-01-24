Spanish film The Snow Society among this year's Oscar nominations

Javier Varela Madrid Wednesday, 24 January 2024, 14:00 | Updated 15:23h. Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Two Spanish films have been nominated for awards at the Oscars including Society of the Snow (original Spanish title Sociedad de la Nieve).

The film by J. A. Bayona which tells the story of the crash of Uruguayan air force flight 571 in the Andes in October 1972 is vying for two gongs at the awards ceremony which will be held on Sunday 10 March at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The Spanish film received two nominations for best international film and also in the best hair and make-up category.

Robot Dreams

Pablo Berger is vying for the Animation Oscar at the Hollywood Academy Awards. Robot Dreams will compete against The Boy and the Heron (El chico y la garza) by Hayao Miyazaki, Elemental produced by Pixar, the Netflix animated film Nimona and Spider-Man: Across the Multiverse, released worldwide by Sony.

Neither Pedro Almodóvar - as a short filmmaker for Strange Way of Life (Extraña Forma de Vida) - nor Penélope Cruz, as best supporting actress for Ferrari, made it into the nominations.

The big winner of the Oscar nominations was Oppenheimer, with 13 nominations. Meanwhile, the big surprise of the nominations was Poor Creatures, which beat Barbie with 11 nominations compared to eight for Greta Gerwig's film. Martin Scorsese's Moon Killers also beat it with 10 nominations.

Best Picture Oscar nominees

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Ones That Remain

Moon Killers

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Creatures

Zone of Interest

Best Actor nominees

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Paul Giamati (Those Who Remain)

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

Best Actress nominees

Annette Bening (Nyad)

Lily Gladstone (Moon Killers)

Sandra Huller (Anatomy of a Fall)

Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

Emma Stone (Poor Creatures)

Best Director nominees

Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)

Martin Scorsese (Moon Killer)

Christopher Nolan Oppenheimer)

Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Creatures)

Jonathan Glazer (Zone of Interest)

Best Supporting Actor nominees

Sterling K. Brown, (American Fiction)

Robert de Niro, (Moon Killers)

Robert Downey Jr, (Oppenheimer)

Ryan Gosling, (Barbie)

Mark Ruffalo, (Poor Creatures)

Best Supporting Actress nominees

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)

Daniele Brooks (The Color Purple)

America Ferrera (Barbie)

Jodie Foster (Nyad)

Da'vine Joy Randolph (Those Who Remain)

Best Foreign Film nominees

Io capitano (Italy)

Perfect Days (Japan)

The Snow Society (Spain)

The Teacher's Lounge (Germany)

Zone of Interest (UK)

Best Original Score nominees

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Moon Killers

Oppenheimer

Poor Creatures

The Snow Society

Nominees for best make-up and hair styling

Golda

The Snow Society

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Creatures

Best Costume Design Nominees

Barbie

The Moon Killers

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Creatures

Nominees for best original song

Flamin' Hot, The Fire Within

I'm Just Ken, from Barbie

It Never Went Away, from Symphony of America

Wahzhazhe, from Moon Killers

What Was I Made For? from Barbie

Best Cinematography nominees

The Count

Moon Killers

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Creatures

Best Animated Film nominees

Robot Dreams

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona' and

Spider-Man: Across the Multiverse

Best Original Screenplay nominees

Anatomy of a Fall

Those Who Remain

Maestro

Secrets of a Scandal

Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay nominees

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Creatures

The Zone of Interest

Best Production Design nominees

Barbie

Moon Killers

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Creatures

Best Editing nominees

Anatomy of a Fall

Those Who Remain

Moon Killers

Oppenheimer

Poor Creatures

Best Sound nominees

The Creator

Maestro

Mission Impossible: Lethal Sentence Part I

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Best Special Effects nominees

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission Impossible: Lethal Sentence Part I

Napoleon

Best Short Film nominees

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Animated Short Film nominees

Letter to a Pig

99 Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderm

The War is Over!

Best Documentary Feature Film nominees

Bobi Wine: the People's President

Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Best Documentary Short Film nominees

The ABCs of Banning's Book

The Barber of Little Rock

The Island in the Middle

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai and Wai Poo