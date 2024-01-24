Spanish film The Snow Society among this year's Oscar nominations

Sections
Wednesday, 24 January 2024, 14:00
Two Spanish films have been nominated for awards at the Oscars including Society of the Snow (original Spanish title Sociedad de la Nieve).
The film by J. A. Bayona which tells the story of the crash of Uruguayan air force flight 571 in the Andes in October 1972 is vying for two gongs at the awards ceremony which will be held on Sunday 10 March at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The Spanish film received two nominations for best international film and also in the best hair and make-up category.
Pablo Berger is vying for the Animation Oscar at the Hollywood Academy Awards. Robot Dreams will compete against The Boy and the Heron (El chico y la garza) by Hayao Miyazaki, Elemental produced by Pixar, the Netflix animated film Nimona and Spider-Man: Across the Multiverse, released worldwide by Sony.
Neither Pedro Almodóvar - as a short filmmaker for Strange Way of Life (Extraña Forma de Vida) - nor Penélope Cruz, as best supporting actress for Ferrari, made it into the nominations.
The big winner of the Oscar nominations was Oppenheimer, with 13 nominations. Meanwhile, the big surprise of the nominations was Poor Creatures, which beat Barbie with 11 nominations compared to eight for Greta Gerwig's film. Martin Scorsese's Moon Killers also beat it with 10 nominations.
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Ones That Remain
Moon Killers
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Creatures
Zone of Interest
Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
Colman Domingo (Rustin)
Paul Giamati (Those Who Remain)
Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)
Annette Bening (Nyad)
Lily Gladstone (Moon Killers)
Sandra Huller (Anatomy of a Fall)
Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
Emma Stone (Poor Creatures)
Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)
Martin Scorsese (Moon Killer)
Christopher Nolan Oppenheimer)
Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Creatures)
Jonathan Glazer (Zone of Interest)
Sterling K. Brown, (American Fiction)
Robert de Niro, (Moon Killers)
Robert Downey Jr, (Oppenheimer)
Ryan Gosling, (Barbie)
Mark Ruffalo, (Poor Creatures)
Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)
Daniele Brooks (The Color Purple)
America Ferrera (Barbie)
Jodie Foster (Nyad)
Da'vine Joy Randolph (Those Who Remain)
Io capitano (Italy)
Perfect Days (Japan)
The Snow Society (Spain)
The Teacher's Lounge (Germany)
Zone of Interest (UK)
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Moon Killers
Oppenheimer
Poor Creatures
The Snow Society
Golda
The Snow Society
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Creatures
Barbie
The Moon Killers
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Creatures
Flamin' Hot, The Fire Within
I'm Just Ken, from Barbie
It Never Went Away, from Symphony of America
Wahzhazhe, from Moon Killers
What Was I Made For? from Barbie
The Count
Moon Killers
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Creatures
Robot Dreams
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona' and
Spider-Man: Across the Multiverse
Anatomy of a Fall
Those Who Remain
Maestro
Secrets of a Scandal
Past Lives
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Creatures
The Zone of Interest
Barbie
Moon Killers
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Creatures
Anatomy of a Fall
Those Who Remain
Moon Killers
Oppenheimer
Poor Creatures
The Creator
Maestro
Mission Impossible: Lethal Sentence Part I
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission Impossible: Lethal Sentence Part I
Napoleon
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Letter to a Pig
99 Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderm
The War is Over!
Bobi Wine: the People's President
Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
The ABCs of Banning's Book
The Barber of Little Rock
The Island in the Middle
The Last Repair Shop
Nai Nai and Wai Poo
