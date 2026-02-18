Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Mayor Ana Mula at the site of the planned sports mountain on Tuesday. SUR

Fuengirola’s new ‘sports mountain’ complex shows promising progress

The town hall has launched the tender for the first phase of the one-million-euro project, which will become a major leisure area for the Los Pacos neighbourhood of the town

Tony Bryant

Wednesday, 18 February 2026, 16:41

Fuengirola is moving forward with the Montaña del Deporte (sports mountain) project by launching the tender for its first phase, which will become a major leisure area for the Los Pacos neighbourhood of the town.

The project, which has an execution period of five months, has a tender budget of almost one million euros financed by municipal funds. The intervention consists of the refurbishment of Calle Flor de Loto and the creation of 56 new parking spaces.

In later phases, the plan envisages the creation of three zones where different sporting activities can be practised. There will also be multi-purpose courts, a climbing wall, calisthenics equipment, children’s play areas and outdoor fitness equipment.

In addition, the designer plans to expand shaded and rest areas, walking and leisure spaces, as well as picnic areas.

The transformation of the current Parque de la Cantera into the sports mountain was launched with a design competition, to which eight proposals were submitted.

“The sports mountain is an ambitious project and today we are making significant progress with the launch of the first phase,” explained mayor Ana Mula, who visited the site on Tuesday.

